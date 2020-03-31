Missing your BFFs amid lockdown? Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding is Pinkvilla's pick for you

If you are missing your BFFs in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, drive away your quarantine blues by watching Veere Di Wedding. Check it out and change your mood in a jiffy.

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely hit almost every part of the world including India. Everyone is stuck inside their homes amid the nationwide lockdown and have resorted to various means to keep themselves occupied. Well, on a positive note, this is the best opportunity to spend time with family members and do what we love the most, right? One of the best ways to do this is by binge-watching some amazing Bollywood movies with a large bowl of popcorn.

However, it is pretty obvious that many of you might be missing your BFFs as there is no scope for meeting them for the time being. So if you are trying to reminisce all your best memories with your partners in crime, Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, Veere Di Wedding will make you live them through your imagination again. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar managed to entertain everyone with its wonderful but hilarious tale of friendship, marriage, breakups and more!

So, here we bring you five reasons why Veere Di Wedding should definitely be on your watchlist.

A tale of friendship and an inevitable bond

The best part that is showcased in the movie is the unbreakable friendship between the four girls, Kalindi, Avni, Sakshi, and Meera. Right from raising a toast together on the last day of their school to dancing their hearts out in Kalind’s (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) wedding, their bond doles out major friendship goals for everyone out there. And the best part is that they never leave each other’s side when it comes to resolving any issue.

The epic dialogues

Veere Di Wedding was initially criticized a lot for the use of cuss words in some of the dialogues. But if you watch the entire movie, you cannot help but acknowledge the fact that there are many wow moments in which everyone goes ROFL! The bold statements and quirky one-liners add more weightage to the characters which have been aptly portrayed by Kareena, Sonam, Swara, and Shikha.

A women-centric movie

On a serious note, the movie tries to focus on various issues faced by women in their lives. In other words, whatever story is being portrayed in Veere Di Wedding can be termed completely realistic. But it’s great to see how the characters of the movie eventually evolve out of these problems and live their lives to the fullest. It won’t be wrong to state the movie as a whole celebrates the spirit of womanhood.

Music

One of the best things about this movie is its peppy numbers which are sure to make anyone groove to their beats. Right from Tareefan to Bhangra Ta Sajda, Dagmag Dagmag and a few more, these numbers were chartbusters back in 2018 and continue to rule the hearts of music lovers even now.

Fashion

Veere Di Wedding grabbed everyone’s attention for yet another reason- the gorgeous and stunning dresses flaunted by the ladies. People already got a gist of the same when the popular number Tareefan was rolled out on Youtube. And who can forget Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Kalindi’s amazing wedding dress that she wore on her D-day right?

