Mission Kashmir clocks 20 years: Preity Zinta recalls memories & 'incredible friendship' with Hrithik Roshan

Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan starrer Mission Kashmir reached a milestone as it completed 20 years on Tuesday. Here's what the actress has to say about the same.

In the past few days, Bollywood has reminisced numerous fond memories as it celebrated the milestones achieved by some of the iconic movies on their anniversaries. For instance, and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years a few days back. Well, the celebrations have continued till 27th October 2020, as two more movies, Mohabbatein and Mission Kashmir, have completed 20 years in the aforementioned date. has now penned her thoughts on the same on social media.

For the unversed, she played the female lead in Mission Kashmir. The actress shares a short video of one of the songs from the movie and writes, “Remembering Mission Kashmir today. One of my most beautifully shot, technically brilliant films with an outstanding musical score. A film about love, loss, beauty, and violence in paradise. My first film with Hrithik and the start of an incredible friendship. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra.”

Apart from Preity Zinta and , Mission Kashmir also featured Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. The action-thriller went on to become the third highest-grossing movie of the year 2000. On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan last featured in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently turned a year older and the actor left a lovely comment on one of her social media posts. Talking about Preity Zinta, the diva is currently busy cheering for her team at the IPL 2020. She also completed 22 years in Bollywood sometime back.

