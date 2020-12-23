Mission Majnu First Look Poster: Sidharth Malhotra turns into a covert operative with Rashmika Mandanna

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star opposite Rasmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. The first look poster of the same in out now.

is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. Time and again with films like Student of the Year, Ek Villian, Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan, and more, he has proved that he is a versatile actor. Now, Sidharth is all set to star in Shantanu Bagchi's next Mission Mangal opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Today, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Mission Majnu. The thriller will feature Sidharth as a RAW agent, who leads the mission. This film marks the south superstar Rashmika Mandanna's most-anticipated Bollywood debut and also the directorial debut of ace ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. The film has been written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja.

While sharing the first look poster of Mission Majnu, the makers wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu." After Uri: The Surgical Strike, producer Ronnie Screwvala will now co-produce Mission Majnu with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Sidharth and Rashmika’s film Mission Majnu is based on real events set in the 1970s’.

Take a look at the first look poster of Mission Majnu here:

According to Bollywood Hungama report, talking about the film Sidharth Malhotra said, “Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrate the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone."

While Rashmika Mandanna, who has starred in several hits films in the south like Anjani Putra, Geetha Govindam and Kirik Party, has said that she is grateful to the makers for offering her Mission Majnu. “I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences," she added.

Further, Mission Majnu is all set to go on the floors in February 2021.

