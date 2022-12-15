Mission Majnu Promotion Diaries: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's camaraderie wins hearts; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Mission Majnu. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain. The action thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Meanwhile, Mission Majnu will skip theatrical release as it is heading for an OTT release and will premiere on Netflix.

Now, ahead of the film's release, Sidharth and Rashmika kickstarted Mission Majnu's promotions in Delhi. In the photos, the Student Of The Year actor can be seen donning an all-black outfit, while the Pushpa: The Rise actress wore a blue and white outfit. However, what caught fans' attention is the duo's camaraderie as the actor was seen guiding Rashmika and telling her which camera to look at as they posed for the paparazzi. Reacting to the video, a user said: "This guy is a true gentleman." While another user added: "Theyre cute." A third user said: "Can't wait for their movie."

About Mission Majnu

Meanwhile, the teaser of Mission Majnu is slated to release tomorrow. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and wrote in his caption: "Kya aap iss Majnu se milne ke liye taiyaar hain? MISSION MAJNU. TEASER OUT TOMORROW. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023." In the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent, while Rashmika plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the work front, Sidharth will next star in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. He will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.