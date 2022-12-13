Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra appears in a rugged avatar as a RAW agent, release date unveiled

Sidharth Malhotra , who was last seen in Thank God, with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is all set to star next in Mission Majnu. The spy thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Mission Majnu also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the film, now, the Student Of The Year actor took to his social media handle and unveiled that the film is heading for an OTT release.

Sidharth shared a new poster of himself from Mission Majnu and shared the release date, he wrote: "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th January. #MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia" In it, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor can be seen flaunting his rugged look as he donned an all-brown outfit. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had reported that Mission Majnu will opt for a direct-to-digital release and that the film will release on Netflix in January 2023. In the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent, while Rashmika plays a character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.

Mission Majnu first look

In November last year, Sidharth Malhotra unveiled his first look from Mission Majnu. “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events,” the Ek Villain actor had captioned the image on Twitter.

Sidharth Malhotra work front

On the work front, apart from Mission Majnu, Sidharth will next star in Dharma Productions’ Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 July 2023. He will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.