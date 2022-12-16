Mission Majnu Teaser: RAW agent Sidharth Malhotra turns 'Nation's Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The action thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Mission Majnu is inspired by true events and will bring the story of one of India’s most important missions. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain. Mission Majnu will be skipping theatrical release and will premiere on January 20, 2023, on Netflix.

Now, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Mission Majnu today. In the film, the Student Of The Year actor will essay the role of a RAW agent, while the Pushpa: The Rise actress plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. Meanwhile, Sidharth is playing a spy for the first time ever and this marks Rashmika 's second Bollywood movie after Vikas Bahl's directorial Goodbye.

Sidharth Malhotra announces Mission Majnu release date

A few days back, Sidharth shared a poster of his look from Mission Majnu and also shared the release date, he wrote: "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th January. #MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia."

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna work front

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the comedy Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He will next star in Dharma Productions’ Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 July 2023. The Baar Baar Dekho actor will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Next, she will also feature in Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.