Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra's spy avatar, Rashmika Mandanna's innocence- 5 interesting highlights

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most awaited films of 2023. After seeing Sidharth in Shershaah, netizens are eagerly waiting to see him in a different avatar in Mission Majnu. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. The spy thriller is inspired by true events. On Monday evening, Sidharth and Rashmika were seen arriving for the trailer launch event of their film in style.

Sidharth and Rashmika launched the trailer at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the media and fans. Going by the social media reactions, netizens have loved Sidharth's Mission Majnu trailer. The actor in collaboration with Netflix shared the trailer on social and wrote, "Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Releasing on 20th January, only on Netflix." Here's taking a look at five major highlights from the trailer that will make the film a must-watch. Have a look:

In the trailer, Sidharth is playing the role of RAW agent Amandeep Singh. His mission is to go undercover and find out secrets that can help the country to fight against Pakistan. The story is set in the 1970s. The secret task is named Mission Majnu. India needs to find out how Pakistan illegally manufactures nuclear bombs and that's when Sidharth comes into action. Sidharth's different look and his hilarious one-liners in between have definitely grabbed everyone's attention. He works as a tailor during the day and a spy at night. In a statement earlier, Sidharth, who will be celebrating his birthday on 16th January, expressed his excitement about playing a spy for the first time. He said, "It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s."

Sidharth and Rashmika have collaborated for the first time. The first song titled Rabba Janda was released recently and their fans loved watching their chemistry in it. In the trailer as well, they bring fresh energy. Going by trailer, Rashmika, a Pakistani girl, is essaying the role of Sidharth's wife. But he uses her as a cover for the mission. Even though their romance is a part of the mission, but they do complement each other quite well.

Intriguing storyline

The trailer of Mission Majnu gives a tease of what's in the offing. The unexpected twists and turns, and intense situations will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Sidharth is also seen performing high-octane action scenes in the trailer. It also evokes a sense of patriotism. It looks like the film can strike the right chord with the audience because of its content.

Noted actors

Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the film also stars some well-known actors. Names like Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain are a part of the project. The trailer also gives glimpses of their characters and they only add extra value to the film.

Based on true events

Sidharth's Shershaah was also based on true events and it proved to be a hit affair for him. His fans are rooting for him in Mission Majnu too. It is said to be India's 'deadliest mission'. It will surely be interesting to see how Sidharth will ace spy's character. Soon after the trailer was launched, a lot of people were seen appreciating it. A user commented, "Sidharth Malhotra Proved His Versatility In Shershaah Movie. His Acting Amazed us. And It Will Happen Again In Mission Majnu." Another user commented, "What an amazing trailer. Sid and Rashmika are totally killing it. Super excited to see Mission Majnu."

Earlier, speaking about the project, producer Ronnie Screwvala shared in a statement, "There are 1000s of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations. Their work often goes unnoticed and Mission Majnu is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront. Mission Majnu is a thrilling tale about one of the most daring and audacious operations in the history of RAW."

Mission Majnu is slated to release on Netflix on January 20.