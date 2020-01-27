Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalised on being diagnosed with a brain clot

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening on being diagnosed with a brain clot. The filmmaker has been in the hospital for over 24 hours and is in a serious condition.

Jagan Shakti, the director of Mission Mangal has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The filmmaker collapsed and fell unconscious at a gathering on Saturday evening post which he was rushed to the hospital. His friends informed Jagan's family about the same as they took him to the hospital. The director is under diagnosis as of now. He was earlier diagnosed with a clot in his brain and now a detailed diagnosis of the same is being conducted.

Jagan Shakti has been hospitalised for over 24 hours now and media reports say that the filmmaker's condition is serious. The young filmmaker marked his directorial debut with starrer Mission Mangal last year. Starring Akshay, Vidya Balan, , , Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, Mission Mangal was touted one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film locked the Box Office racking in great numbers. It was a fictional story revolving around ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission - the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

After having delivered his first superhit, the filmmaker was in talks with for yet another collaboration. Jagan had begun working on the script of his next project, the remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Kaththi, tentatively titled Ikka.

