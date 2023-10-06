Mission Raniganj actor Akshay Kumar hails Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's success; ‘I was very happy…’

The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan seems to be never-ending. The mass action entertainer starred Nayanthara as the female lead. The film, breaking massive records at the box office, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the actor. With a stellar star cast and Vijay Sethupathi’s magical performance, the film managed to win over the audience. Even a month after its release, Atlee Kumar’s directorial got people talking. While fans still can’t get over this magnum-opus, Bollywood celebs also continue to heap praises on the hard-core action entertainer. Recently, Mission Raniganj actor Akshay Kumar expressed his happiness on the success of Jawan.

Akshay Kumar expresses happiness on the success of recent released films

Akshay Kumar was recently in a conversation with India Today. The actor talked about the current box office trend and hailed Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released blockbuster film, Jawan. During the interaction, Akshay stated that films such as Jawan, Gadar 2, and even his own movie OMG 2 have performed well at the box office. The actor whose latest release, Mission Raniganj was released in the theaters on October, today, said, “I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did such a good business. There are many other films, like Gadar 2, and OMG 2, which also did well. So it's very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid-19 times. Now things are moving, and it's a great thing that ₹1000 crore is a benchmark. Also, I hope that we make ₹2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood, because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, and the script that we have they don't have.

About Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj which stars Parineeti Chopra in the female lead is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The story is based on the real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who led a challenging rescue mission to save trapped miners from a flooded coal mine. This edge-of-the-seat thriller highlights Gill's courage and relentless efforts, showcasing his resilience to overcome adversities.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

Mission Raniganj was released worldwide in the theaters today.

