Mission Raniganj actor Akshay Kumar says THIS on his plans to join politics; 'I am doing ...'

Akshay Kumar is a prominent Bollywood actor known for his diverse range of movies. He has worked in numerous films, showcasing both commercial entertainment and films with important social messages. In recent years, he has starred in movies like Padman, Raksha Bandhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG, and Mission Mangal, which address important societal issues alongside entertainment. It's quite common to wonder if Akshay Kumar might enter politics, considering the themes of his movies. Recently, he talked about these rumors, stating that he's not pursuing any political career at the moment but isn't ruling it out entirely for the future.

Akshay Kumar opens up on his plans to join politics

During a recent interview with India Today, when the Mission Raniganj actor was asked about the possibility of entering politics, Akshay Kumar made it clear, “No, I am not joining politics. I don’t know what will happen in the future but for now, I am not joining politics. I am making such films because I feel it’s important to bring such subjects in front of people. God has given me such a nice platform that I can do films and I can tell people what all has happened in our nation through my films, like that of Kesari, Samrat Prithviraj, or any other film.”

Akshay Kumar on making films promoting BJP

On several occasions, a section of the society accused the OMG 2 actor of promoting projects of the ruling BJP government. In the interview, while responding to these criticisms, Akshay Kumar mentioned, “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn't matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a movie about the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who graduated from IIT Dhanbad. The film is inspired by a remarkable event in his life when he led a rescue mission to save around 65 coal mine workers in the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal in 1989.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie stars not only the main actors, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar but also features a strong supporting cast including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri in important roles.

