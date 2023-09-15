Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar drops pic of Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineers Day; 'Could never even imagine...'

Akshay Kumar is known for doing around four to five films every year. After the massive success of OMG 2, he is now gearing up for the release of the biographical drama Mission Raniganj. The film is based on the life of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved over 60 miners during the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster.

Akshay Kumar Jaswant Singh Gill's picture on Engineers Day

Today on September 15th, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share a picture of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill on the occasion of Engineers Day. The actor wrote that while he could not imagine becoming an engineer, he got the chance to play an engineer in his upcoming film Mission Raniganj. He wrote, "Happy #EngineersDay. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई (parents' wish fulfilled).

Check out his post

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay's upcoming film Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Written by Vipul K. Rawal, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Rajesh Sharma among others. It was originally titled Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue. The name was finally changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film will be released theatrically on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay has several other films in the pipeline as well. These include the comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. It's announcement video was recently released which featured all the major cast members singing an acapella. Akshay will also feature in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Soorarai Pottru remake, Sky Force and Hera Pheri 3.

