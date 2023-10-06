Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar reveals THIS is how Twinkle Khanna reacted to his performance in movie

It did not take actor Akshay Kumar to win the hearts of the audience with Mission Raniganj, soon after its trailer popped up. Essaying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, it can be safe to say that Khiladi Kumar is once again all ready to set the big screen on fire with his impeccable performance as the film hits the big screen today. While Akshay has been basking in the positive responses pouring in for him, he has now revealed the reaction of his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna on the same and revealed a text that he had received from her regarding the reviews.

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Raniganj was a much-awaited film and its release has marked a full stop to fans' eagerness. While the trailer of the movie had received immense love from the audience, Akshay Kumar has now revealed his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to the movie. Reading out a message that Twinkle had sent him appreciating him for his performance, Akshay revealed her reaction, “You are getting (good) reviews. Award-winning performance. So proud of you.” Needless to say, watching Akshay play Jaswant Singh Gill in the movie will surely be a treat for the Welcome actor’s fans.

Akshay reveals Jaswant’s family’s reaction to the movie

Mission Raniganj revolves around the story of braveheart Jaswant Singh Gill, who was an impetus in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, which eventually became a successful rescue mission in India. Notably, his family members watched the movie at a special screening recently and Akshay Kumar opened up on their reactions too. “I spoke to Gill saab's wife, his daughter. And his daughter told me 'I saw my father while watching you on the big screen'. It's the biggest validation a person can get to do a role like that. Rest is validation coming from the media, from the audience, and love coming out from everywhere,” noted Khiladi Kumar.

