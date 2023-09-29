Mission Raniganj: Did you know makers of Akshay Kumar movie dug 40-feet-deep hole resembling real coal mine?

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Every year, he does around four to five films across different genres. One of his most anticipated films has to be the biographical drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. An interesting fact about this film is that its makers actually recreated a replica of the coal mine.

Makes of Mission Raniganj recreated a replica of the actual Raniganj coal mine

According to The Free Press Journal, the makers behind Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj excavated a huge 40-foot-deep hole for a tunnel that could resemble a coal mine from Raniganj. Deepshikha Deshmukh, a producer at Pooja Entertainment (one of the film's financiers), said: "The dedication of our Director Tinu Ji, the amazing production designers Daya and Amrish, and their teams was truly phenomenal. We sent the teams to Raniganj to study the mines it’s topography and bring back stencils to replicate the same feel. I am positive that the tireless efforts of all the teams involved will truly be appreciated by the audience."

Tinu Desai, the film's director, revealed that his team did an extensive location recce to get a suitable location for a coal mine. They finally zeroed on a place in 2021 which also resembled the era when the disaster happened. "Since the location was finalized, the main challenge was to showcase the coal mine, and we had to create a different world in less time, but my production team did research and we created the world in the allotted time", he added.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra and Ravi Kishan among others. The film is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster and how engineer Jaswant Singh Gill and his team rescued around 65 trapped miners. Initially, the film was called The Great Indian Rescue but its title was changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It will be released theatrically on October 6, 2023.

