Mission Raniganj Motion Poster OUT: Akshay Kumar embarks on great Bharat rescue; teaser to drop on THIS date

Fresh from the triumph of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar is now poised for the release of his upcoming venture, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Akshay shares the screen with Parineeti Chopra in this thrilling survival tale that draws inspiration from the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who heroically rescued trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields back in 1989. The movie initially bore the title Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue, and now, the official title, along with an intriguing motion poster, has been unveiled. The much-anticipated teaser of the film is all set to release tomorrow.

Motion Poster of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is out

On Wednesday, September 6, Akshay Kumar took to his social media platforms to share the captivating motion poster of his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. This motion poster provides a glimpse into the heart of a daring rescue operation, taking viewers 350 feet deep inside a mine where 65 miners found themselves trapped. Akshay steps into the shoes of the courageous Jaswant Singh Gill, the man behind India's greatest rescue mission beneath the rubble. In an accompanying caption, he announced the teaser's imminent release, saying, "In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow! @vashubhagnani @parineetichopra @tinudesaiofficial @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #AjayKapoor @pooja_ent @jjustmusicofficial." Have a look:

In a further display of excitement, Akshay shared additional posters from the movie, accompanied by the poignant message, “Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right!”

More about Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

The film is helmed by Rustom fame Tinu Suresh Desai. In addition to the stellar pairing of Akshay and Parineeti, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, this cinematic experience is set to hit theaters on October 6th, 2023.

