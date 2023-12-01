Mission Raniganj OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, is now accessible for streaming on an OTT platform. Explore where you can enjoy this movie!

Picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

The film Mission Raniganj, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has been a highly discussed movie this year. Following eager anticipation, it premiered in theaters on October 6 and has now become available on a popular OTT platform.

Where to watch Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

After about two months of the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’s theatrical release, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Netflix today. A while ago, the streaming platform Netflix took to its Instagram handle to update its fans and followers about the film’s OTT release. 

Sharing a promo video, Netflix wrote, “An impossible task. One common man. An unwavering spirit. #MissionRaniganj is now streaming on Netflix.” 

HAVE A LOOK: 

