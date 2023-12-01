Mission Raniganj OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, is now accessible for streaming on an OTT platform. Explore where you can enjoy this movie!
The film Mission Raniganj, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has been a highly discussed movie this year. Following eager anticipation, it premiered in theaters on October 6 and has now become available on a popular OTT platform.
Where to watch Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue
After about two months of the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’s theatrical release, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Netflix today. A while ago, the streaming platform Netflix took to its Instagram handle to update its fans and followers about the film’s OTT release.
Sharing a promo video, Netflix wrote, “An impossible task. One common man. An unwavering spirit. #MissionRaniganj is now streaming on Netflix.”
