Mission Raniganj Screening: Akshay Kumar looks suave in a white shirt and pants; spotted with Jackky Bhagnani

Akshay Kumar recently dropped the official teaser of his upcoming film Mission Raniganj, on social media. The project, which is touted to be a survival thriller is based on the real-life story, of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the trapped miners from the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the film, which features popular actress Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The screening of Mission Raniganj was held in Mumbai, on September 13, Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar spotted with Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh

The Khiladi of Bollywood was recently spotted with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, as he attended the screening of the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial. Akshay Kumar, who was seen exiting the venue after the Mission Raniganj screening event, looked handsome as ever in a crisp white formal shirt. The Bollywood superstar completed his look with a pair of black formal trousers, and a statement necklace.

Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, twinned with the Bollywood superstar in a white shirt and pair of black pants. While Kumar left the venue without posing for pictures, Bhagnani greeted the paparazzi photographers and posed. Deepshikha Deshmukh opted for a navy blue co-ord set, which she paired with a no make-up look and a free hairdo, for the night.

About Mission Raniganj

As mentioned before, Akshay Kumar is playing the central character Jaswant Singh Gill in the period survival drama, which is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of Gill's wife Nirdosh Kaur Gill in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Varun Badola in the supporting roles.

The highly anticipated project is jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhaghani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, under the prestigious banner Pooja Entertainment. Mission Ranjiganj is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023. The official trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to be out in a couple of weeks.

