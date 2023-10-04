Mission Raniganj screening: Twinkle Khanna poses with Akshay Kumar as she arrives to support husband; Watch

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of this year's most highly anticipated films. The film stars Parineeti Chopra, who will reunite with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. Ahead of the film's release, the makers organized a screening in Mumbai on October 4 and it was graced by several celebrities from the industry. Read below to see how Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna arrived at the screening to show her support for the film.

Twinkle Khanna poses with husband Akshay Kumar at Mission Raniganj screening

A video on Instagram shows actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna making a striking pose with Akshay Kumar as they arrive for the screening of her husband's film Mission Raniganj. In the video, Twinkle can be seen arriving in style wearing a hot pink outfit. She wore matching heels and carried a black shiny handbag.

On the other hand, Akshay wore a black shirt and beige color pants. The couple romantically posed for the cameras. Take a look:

Speaking about the film, reportedly, Parineeti has a 10-minute extended special appearance in this film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the newlywed has an extended special appearance in Mission Raniganj. A source told the entertainment portal that the film is about a group of miners trapped in a mine, and they are in a race against time and need to be rescued before they collapse. The makers had to focus on the main track to keep the interest and excitement levels high in a scenario like this. “Hence, there’s very little focus on Parineeti Chopra’s track. Her screen time is around 10 minutes,” said the source.

While Parineeti's screen time may be limited, she will be seen playing an important role in Mission Raniganj. The makers reportedly wanted to cast a string performer like Parineeti for the role.

About Mission Raniganj

The romantic track Keemti from Mission Raniganj was unveiled by the makers recently. The story of the film is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The film is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.

