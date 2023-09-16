Mission Raniganj song Jalsa 2.0 OUT: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra shine as quintessential Punjabi couple

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on October 6 this year. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the teaser and poster of the survival thriller film was released earlier this month. Based on a true story, the film promises to be a thrilling entertainer keeping moviegoers at the edge of their seats. Now, the makers have dropped the first song Jalsa 2.0 that is packed with desi vibes sung by the talented Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj.

Mission Raniganj's song Jalsa 2.0 out

After creating curiosity in the minds of cinephiles with the teaser and poster, the makers of Mission Raniganj recently dropped the song Jalsa 2.0. The song has been sung by ace singer Satinder Sartaaj. He has also provided the lyrics for it while Prem and Hardeep are credited for giving music to the Punjabi wedding hymn. In the song that gives us a glimpse into a desi wedding, actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra shine as the quintessential Punjabi couple. The way that Khiladi Kumar is carrying the Punjabi getup is impressive. Parineeti also looks effortless in her Punjabi kudi role proving the character was tailored for her. The way the couple shares some fun moments together while putting up a really good show is laudable. Not to miss the power-packed and energetic dance that’s sure to leave everyone breathless. The dhol, dholak, and table in the background are sure to make it difficult for people to not groove to the celebratory song.

Check out the music video of Jalsa 2.0 below.

More about Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the movie is reportedly based on the life of mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill who is an IIT Dhanbad graduate. In the film, the engineer is on a mission to rescue 65 miners at the Raniganj Coalfields. Headlined by Parineeti and Akshay, the movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

ALSO READ: Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar has a witty reply to fan who asks ‘Sir aap abhi tak jaag rahe ho?’