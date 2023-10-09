Mission Raniganj song Jeetenge OUT: Akshay Kumar’s inspirational track qualifies as ‘ultimate victory anthem’

Akshay Kumar’s yet another highly-anticipated, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, is running in the theaters. The biopic drama, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles along with Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Varun Badola, Pavan Malhotra amongst others. A few days after the release, the team dropped the latest track, Jeetenge in the soulful voice of Punjabi singer B Praak.

Mission Raniganj's brand-new track, Jeetenge is out now

While creating a huge buzz around the film, Mission Raniganj, the makers recently dropped a brand-new track, Jeetenge. The motivational song in the voice of B Praak is written by the renowned lyricist Dr Kumar Vishwas. The music of the track has been composed by Arko.

The video of the song features Akshay Kumar trying to encourage and motivate the trapped workers inside the coal mine in Raniganj. In addition to this, the singer himself, B Praak has also featured in the video as he can be crooning to the tunes and waving Indian flag with utmost pride. The makers call it an ‘ultimate victory anthem’ and it would surely bring goosebumps to you. The update on the same was also shared by the lead actor Akshay Kumar on his social media.

Reaction by the social media users

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop heaping praise on the movie. A fan wrote, “Content cinema ki value hi nai rahi .. itni achi movie hone ke bawjood bhi collection acha nahi ho Raha hai we all are failed as a audience”, another fan wrote, “I watch this movie it's totally unbelievable, suspense and emotional story of raniganj coliyar labour rescue”

While several other fans dropped red hearts and clap emojis in the comments section.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a biopic drama film based on the life of a mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill. He was an IIT Dhanbad graduate. The film draws inspiration from a remarkable feat in his life, a rescue mission, where he rescued nearly 65 coal mine workers at the Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal in the year 1989.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film apart from the leads, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay also features Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri in the important supporting roles.

The film was released in the theaters earlier this year on October 6.

