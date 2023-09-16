Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar has a witty reply to fan who asks ‘Sir aap abhi tak jaag rahe ho?’

Akshay Kumar is all set to grace the silver screen once again with his upcoming movie, Mission Raniganj. Scheduled for release on October 6th, 2023, this film promises to be an ode to heroism, based on the real-life incident of the Raniganj Coalfields Collapse of 1989 that shook West Bengal. In a recent Instagram post, Akshay Kumar thrilled fans by announcing the release of the song 'Jalsa 2.0' from the movie. The song, now available for all to enjoy, sets the stage for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. Meanwhile, as Akshay Kumar shared the news of the song, a fan asked him why he hadn’t slept yet. The actor’s reply on Instagram has left netizens in splits!

Akshay Kumar’s witty reply to fan who asks why he is still awake

As news of the song's release spread, Akshay Kumar's Instagram comments section lit up with fans expressing their anticipation and sending best wishes and love for Mission Raniganj. One fan eagerly exclaimed, "Can't wait to see you playing yet another real-life hero on the big screen." In the midst of the excitement, a witty exchange between Akshay Kumar and a fan from India caught the attention of many. The fan, noticing the late-hour post, humorously inquired, “Sir aap abhi tak jaag rahe ho (Sir you are still awake?)”

To this, Akshay Kumar replied in his characteristic style, " I am in London, bhai. Shaam ke 6 baje hain. Tu bole toh abhi so jaata hoon (I am in London, bhai. It's 6 pm, if you say, I'll go to sleep)." This amusing response sparked an online frenzy, garnering numerous likes and further endearing him to his dedicated fan base. Check out the post, and the comments below!

As the release date for Mission Raniganj draws nearer, fans across the globe eagerly await the opportunity to witness Akshay Kumar's portrayal of yet another real-life hero. With his commitment to bringing inspiring stories to the forefront of Indian cinema, this movie is sure to be a touching tribute.

Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, and others. The film will hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.



