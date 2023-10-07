Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar on Salman Khan's 1000 crore box office remark: 'Some stories need to be...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest and most successful actors in Bollywood. He was recently seen in the biographical survival thriller film Mission Raniganj. Earlier, his friend Salman Khan had made a remark on the 1000 crore box-office club. In response, the Khiladi actor shared his views and said that we should not pressure films to perform well.

Akshay Kumar talks about Salman Khan's comment

Earlier, superstar Salman Khan opened up on the success of films like Jawan and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. He said, "Rs 100 crore club is not going to be a very big deal." Now, according to The Indian Express, Akshay Kumar has responded to Khan's remark. He emphasized that we should not put pressure on films to do well at the box office. "Don’t pressurize a film by thinking that this film will do that business, let’s not just look at the commercial aspect of the film, some stories need to be told over and above that", he said.

Akshay Kumar also talked about the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

In a chat with India Today, Kumar also spoke about the massive commercial success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He said, "I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did such a good business. There are many other films, like Gadar 2, and OMG 2, which also did well. So it's very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid-19 times. Now things are moving, and it's a great thing that ₹1000 crore is a benchmark. Also, I hope that we make ₹2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, and the script that we have they don't have."

Meanwhile, Kumar was recently seen in Mission Raniganj which is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. In the film, he plays the role of Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 trapped miners. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, and Pavan Malhotra.

