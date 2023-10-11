Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s reaction to his films ‘Woh jab film dekhta hai…’

Akshay Kumar seems to be on a success spree as he has delivered some engaging gigs in the recent past. From OMG 2 to Mission Raniganj, 2023 seems to be like the actor’s year. While Kumar’s acting skills always leave his fans delighted, the actor has now opened up on how his son Aarav perceives his movies and stated how he reviews his movies in just a few words.

Akshay Kumar discusses son Aarav’s reaction to his films

During the ANI podcast, the Singh is Kinng actor discussed how his son Aarav reacts to his movies in just a few words. Mentioning that while his daughter Nitara is too young to review his films, the actor revealed how his son gives his opinion on his work in merely a few words.

“Beti toh bohot choti hai. Beta hai, woh jab film dekhta hai…‘Good dad I’m proud of you,' bus itna isse zayada nahi. Teenagers have very few words to say. ‘Beta kaise lagi?’…'Sorry but it’s bullsh*t Dad.' If they don’t like it, that’s where it goes (My daughter is too young. Whenever my son watches my films, he just speaks a little. When I ask him, he says he doesn't like it in case),” Akshay Kumar said.

During the podcast, Akshay was also questioned if his mother had seen any of his films. Responding to the same, the actor noted, “She has seen all my films 7-8 times.”

Diving into the work front of Akshay Kumar

Akshay has currently been rejoicing in the appreciation pouring in for his acting in OMG 2, which also starred Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also came up with Mission Raniganj, wherein he essayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of many during a coal disaster back in 1989. Up next, the actor has Welcome 3 (Welcome To The Jungle) in his kitty.

