Mission Raniganj: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's survival thriller film to release on THIS date

A lot is currently happening in B-town. Actors like Hrithik Roshan are bidding adieu to their Ganpati Bappi in an eco-friendly manner. The pre-wedding ceremonies of star couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are underway in Udaipur. Celebs are being spotted to attend at the most sought-after shaadi of the season. In the midst of all this, the makers of bride-to-be Parineeti and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming survival thriller, Mission Raniganj, have announced the release date of the film’s trailer.

Mission Raniganj trailer to release on this date

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar will be next seen together on the big screen in the biggest coal mine rescue mission, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The movie boasts an impressive and extensive star cast including actors like Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Mukesh Bhatt, Akshay Verma, Ishtiyak Khan, Dinesh Lamba and Virendra Saxena, among others. Now, the makers have finally revealed the date on which cinephiles can have a sneak peek of the survival thriller. After unveiling the motion poster, teaser, and chartbuster track titled Jalsa 2.0, the trailer of the movie is set to drop on 25 September.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film showcases the brave rescue mission at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989 spearheaded by IIT Dhanbad mining engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be portraying the role of Gill who saved 65 miners through his mission. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for October 6, 2023.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

It has been a busy year for the Khiladi Kumar of the Hindi film industry. 2023 started with him headlining in the comedy-drama action film Selfiee directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. Next up for the actor was OMG 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar which was received positively by critics and movie lovers.

Currently, he is gearing up for the trailer launch of the most eagerly-anticipated film of the year Mission Raniganj. Next year as well, he has a promising line-up of films with iconic movies like Hera Pheri 3 and Singham Again which have already been announced.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan to start work on Singham Again, to join Ajay Devgn on set tomorrow