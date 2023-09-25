Mission Raniganj Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar races against time, Parineeti Chopra shines in survival thriller

Mission Raniganj has been one of the most awaited films of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. After its teaser was released earlier this month, it was loved and appreciated by many. Since then, fans have been holding their breath in to get a vivid glimpse of the movie’s story in its trailer. It seems like the wait is over as the makers of the movie have officially released Mission Raniganj’s trailer, much to the relief of fans. Check out what the trailer brings to the table!

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj has been released

The trailer showcases the bravery of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who was an impetus in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989, which eventually became a successful rescue mission in India. Notably, the rescue thriller is based on a real-life story. The trailer will leave you hooked to the edge of your seat till the end as you will get to explore emotions, drama, inspiration, and courage, all in one.

Discussing the movie, director Tinu Suresh Desai revealed his excitement. “As a filmmaker, I feel happy and extremely proud to showcase the trailer of 'Mission Raniganj'. It talks about the relentless spirit and determination of the human spirit. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this thrilling and inspiring tale with audiences on the big screen,” he mentioned.

More about Mission Raniganj

The movie, which is slated to release on the 6th of October, comprises a bunch of talented performers. Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, and Kumud Mishra are set to star in the nail-biting thriller, apart from Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie will mark his next thriller film after Rustom, which also starred Khiladi Kumar.

ALSO READ: Mission Raniganj Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar is a man on a mission, hellbent to save trapped miners