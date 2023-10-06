Mission Raniganj Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's thriller

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj has been one of the most talked about films of this year. After much anticipation, the film was finally released across cinemas today, October 6th. Right after its release, several people took to social media to share their thoughts on the survival thriller film. Check out.

Netizens hail Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj hit the theatres today. The Tinu Suresh Desai directorial is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster and stars Kumar as engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 miners. Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings on the film.

Check the reactions:

A user took to the platform to write about Mission Raniganj, calling it a "wonderful movie." They wrote: "Every year a superstar brings a wonderful movie based on a true incident and gives a wonderful lesson to the people of the country. #MissionRaniganj movie has been made a very wonderful movie."

Another fan shared a clip from the theatre and called it the best film of the decade and a masterpiece.

Another fan tweeted: "People should spend money on movies like this jisme kuch sikhne ko mile. (People should spend money on movies that teaches us something)."

One user wrote: "An edge-of-the-seat rescue thriller that leaves a solid impact…Gripping narrative, nail-biting moments and breathtaking finale, this is an inspirational film that deserves a watch"

Retweeting a video from the theatre and wrote that Kumar looks "fabulous" as Jaswant Singh Gill.

Taking to Twitter, another user gave a positive review and wrote: "Just finished watching #MissionRaniganj an edge of the seat rescue thriller with brilliant climax and outstanding performance from all the actors. As JS Gill @akshaykumar sir is just unmatchable and delivers his one of the best career performance"

Check out some more tweets:

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra and Varun Badola among others.

