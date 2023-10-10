Mission Raniganj's Akshay Kumar spills beans on immigration officers abroad: 'You've come from...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. From Welcome to his latest venture Mission Raniganj, Kumar has never shied away from flaunting his acting skills on the big screen. Recently, the actor has been criticized for his inclination towards Canada and also for possessing a Canadian passport. Post the controversy, now, Akshay has opened up on how the immigration officers abroad see Indians’ passports with a lot of respect, and shared how he feels India is developing further.

Akshay Kumar opens up on experience in immigration offices abroad

The Airlift actor recently opened up on his experience of getting passport checked in immigration offices abroad stating how they see it with immense respect. A report by Hindustan Times quoted Akshay Kumar discussing, “I think Bharat ne apna kadam aur badhaya hai. Jab hum passport le ke immigration office mei khade hote hain, (I think India has put its feet forward. When we visit the immigration office holding our passports), I'm talking about when we're abroad, they see it with a lot of respect, a lot of respect. Seedhe unke mooh se nikalta hai (They say instantly), ‘Oh, you’ve come from the country of Modi!'”

Akshay breaks silence on Canadian citizenship row

During a recent interview with India Today, Khiladi Kumar opened up on the row over his Canadian citizenship and also stated how his wife Twinkle Khanna has not been impacted by the issue. “Nothing, what is there to have a conversation about?" the actor noted and further added that he is only being targeted ‘for effect’ as people get bored.

Diving into Akshay’s work front

The legendary actor seems to be on a success spree as he has delivered some engaging gigs in the recent past. Fans were just moving on from the hangover of his entertaining film OMG 2, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, when the actor came up with another captivating gig Mission Raniganj. Notably, the movie digs into Akshay’s character of Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of many during a coal disaster back in 1989.

