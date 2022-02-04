Mister Mummy FIRST LOOK: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their pregnant bellies are here with comical drama
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. As much as fans love them off-screen, their on-screen chemistry is also loved by everyone. They were lats paired together in the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Pinkvilla had already reported that the power couple will soon be seen making a comeback as an on-screen Jodi with a Shaad Ali film and now T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled ‘Mister Mummy’.
Credits: T-Series/Twitter
