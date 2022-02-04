Mister Mummy FIRST LOOK: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their pregnant bellies are here with comical drama

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Feb 04, 2022 10:27 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
Mister Mummy FIRST LOOK: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their pregnant bellies are here with comical drama
Mister Mummy FIRST LOOK: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their pregnant bellies are here with comical drama (Pic credit - T-series/Twitter)
Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. As much as fans love them off-screen, their on-screen chemistry is also loved by everyone. They were lats paired together in the 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Pinkvilla had already reported that the power couple will soon be seen making a comeback as an on-screen Jodi with a Shaad Ali film and now T-Series took to their Twitter handle to share the first look of the film that is titled ‘Mister Mummy’. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!