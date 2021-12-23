Mistletoe or not, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' sweet kiss is what adds romance to Christmas season; PIC

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are one of the cutest couples on the block. Even before they made their relationship official, Kim and Leander have been snapped together on several occasions. The rumours about their dating were going on since they were first spotted and just a few months back both the stars made their relationship official. Since then we often get to see their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Kim Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a cute picture of her with Leander Paes. In the picture, we can see Leander kissing Kim on her cheeks while he is slicking a selfie. Both the lovebirds look lost in the moment. We can also see Christmas lights in the background that is making the picture even more magical. Sharing this picture, Kim wrote, “We don’t need mistletoe.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the entertainment industry for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fans. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

Talking about Leander Paes, he was last seen in a docu series titled Break Point. This show gives a glimpse of the story of the breakup of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Break Point was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Break Point was a seven-part series and it was released on Zee 5.

