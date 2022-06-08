Mithali Raj Retires: Taapsee Pannu pens a special note to honour the former captain’s achievements

In what came as a surprising development, Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has announced her resignation from all forms of cricket today. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mithali wrote, “It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped me shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well”. She also mentioned that she is looking forward to her second innings. Soon, the social media was abuzz with tweets and posts for Mithali Raj. Amid this, Taapsee Pannu has also penned a note for the ace Indian cricketer.

Taking to her Instagram account, Taapsee shared a pic with Mithali and was all praises for the Indian cricketer for changing the game. In the caption, the Saand Ki Aankh actress celebrated Mithali’s achievements and said that she has changed the game. Taapsee also released a statement about Mithali Raj's retirement and said, “There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned. Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough”.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post for Mithali Raj:

For the uninitiated, Taapsee will be seen playing Mithali Raj’s role on screen in the ace cricketer’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. The movie is slated to release on July 15 this year.

