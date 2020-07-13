  1. Home
Mithila Palkar on favouritism: Ten of us audition & none get through but the one who doesn't gets the role

Mithila Palkar of Katti Batti fame has recently expressed her opinion about favouritism in the Bollywood film industry. Read on for further details.
At a time when debates about the prevalence of favouritism in Bollywood are rife, Mithila Palkar of Katti Batti fame has also expressed her opinions about the same. The actress during an interaction with a media portal feels that it’s very important to create equal opportunities in the industry. Giving an example for this issue, she states that almost ten of them audition for a role and won’t get it but another one who doesn’t audition bags the same.

Mithila also adds that she feels sad about people coming from a non-filmy background losing opportunities. The actress, however, adds that she doesn’t let it affect her. Mithila further states that she is happy with what she has achieved in the last four years. The Little Things star agrees to the fact that connections with popular directors and producers help but she doesn’t want her father or friends to recommend her. What are your thoughts about Mithila’s opinions? Do let us know in the comments section.

Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in a movie titled Tribhanga that has been directed by Renuka Shahane. It also features Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles. The movie has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn and will be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix. As per reports, the movie’s story chronicles around three women who belong to three generations and are a part of the same family. The release date of Tribhanga has not been revealed yet.

