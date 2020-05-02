Mithila Palkar pays special tribute to her Karwaan co star Irrfan as she bids him final goodbye; WATCH

Irrfan, who had worked with Mithila Palkar in 2018 release Karwaan, breathed his last early this week in a hospital in Mumbai.

It hasn’t been a good time for Bollywood as the industry has lost two of its bright stars Irrfan and this week. This unfortunate news has certainly sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. For the uninitiated, Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 while Rishi passed away the next day. Needless to say, the unfortunate demise of the legendary actors has created an irrevocable void in the industry and not just their respective families and friends but their fans are also struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality.

Several celebrities have come forward to pay their tribute to the late actors in the recent days. And now Mithila Palkar also gave a heartwarming tribute to her Karwaan co-star Irrfan in her recent Instagram post. In the video, Mithila was seen strumming a guitar as she sung the song Heartquake from their movie Karwaan. Dedicating it to her Shaukat (Irrfan’s character in Karwaan), the actress revealed that she learned to strum the guitar to bother the legendary one last time. Bidding her last goodbye to Irrfan, Mithila wrote, “This #SingSongSaturday is dedicated to you. I'm struggling with the singing and strumming as usual but I tried to learn this just so I could bother you with my Binaca Geetmala, one last time. Khush rehna, jahaan bhi ho. Khuda hafiz.”

Take a look at Mithila Palkar’s tribute for Irrfan:

For the uninitiated, Karwaan marked Mithila’s first collaboration with Irrfan and also happened to be Dulquer Salmaan’s debut in Bollywood.

