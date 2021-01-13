Mithila Palkar reveals about her role in Kajol starrer Tribhanga and why she's the opposite of it in real life

Mithila Palkar, who is awaiting the release of her film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, recently opened up about playing the role of married woman Masha in the film.

The gorgeous Mithila Palkar, who made her acting debut with a short Marathi film, rose to fame with her stellar performance in Little Things. The stunning actress is now all geared up for her upcoming film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy that will mark Kajol’s digital debut. Directed by actress Renuka Shahane, the film will see Mithila in the role of Masha - a married woman in a patriarchal household. With just two days left for its release, the Girl in the City star opened up about her role and revealed if she relates to her character in personal life.

Mithila shared that though she does not think that she is similar to her character, one thing that binds them together is the fact that they will always be judged for taking decisions. She said, “I don’t think I am similar to Masha at all. The choices that Masha made were the ones that I would never make, but having said that I won’t judge her for that because I know where she came from and why she made those choices. I think the one thing that binds us together is that whatever are the decisions we take, we are going to be judged for some of them.”

She added, “I feel like we both are aware that we have the freedom to make a choice and are very strongly opinionated about the choices that we make - whether or not they fit in anybody else’s build or it is in sync with anyone else’s ideas, principles, or values. We know that it’s a choice that is going to make us happy and we’ve taken this call being very self-aware of what may or may not happen. I think that is the one thing that binds us together but otherwise I don’t think there is anything that is similar. She is quite peaceful actually and a very quiet person who is to herself. I am quite the opposite of that - loud!”

Bankrolled by , Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy also stars Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The movie will depict the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional decisions. It will premiere on Netflix on January 15.

