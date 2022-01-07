Mithila Palkar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of her birthday; Urges fans to mask up and stay safe

COVID 19 doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon. With the massive spike in the number of new cases being reported every day, the tinselvile is also buzzing with news of celebs getting diagnosed with the deadly virus. After celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kubbra Sait etc, another B-Town celeb has been infected with COVID-19. We are talking about Mithila Palkar who is known for her work in series like Little Things, Tribhanga, Chopsticks etc. The actress is currently in home quarantine.

Mithila took to social media to share the news and revealed that she has been diagnosed with the deadly virus ahead of her birthday next week. The actress has also urged her fans to take all the necessary precautions and stay safe. Mithila wrote, “Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!”

Take a look at Mithila Palkar’s post:

Earlier, Kubbra Sait had also confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. She wrote, “Hey beautiful peeps. First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, I’ve tested positive with mild/asymptomatic COVID-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). (I haven’t still received the results from the lab. It’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage). I’m alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron”.