Mithilesh Chaturvedi Death: Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional note; Says 'You will be missed'

Mithilesh Chaturvedi is one of the seasoned actors in the entertainment industry, who bid adieu to the world, leaving behind everyone in an emotional state. The actor succumbed to cardiac arrest on August 3, in his hometown, Lucknow. He was a part of several television shows, films, and plays. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi made a post on Facebook where he confirmed Mithilesh's death. The post read, "आप दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे पिता थे, आपने मुझे दामाद नही बल्कि एक बेटे के तरह अपना प्रेम दिया, भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे" (You were world's best father. You never thought of me as your son-in-law but loved me like your own son. May God grant peace to your soul.)"

Mithilesh Chaturvedi collaborated with Hrithik Roshan for quite a few films and the latter is taken aback by his death news. Hrithik took to his Twitter to express his grief and said that he feels fortunate to have had the chance of working with him. The post read, "Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP (sic)"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also paid a tribute to Mithilesh Chaturvedi with a post on social media. He shared the late actor's photo and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji". Chaturvedi played the role of the famous lawyer Ram Jethmalani in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Rajesh Kumar, who played Mithilesh Chaturvedi's son in the television show, Neeli Chhatri Wale, is heartbroken by this news. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rajesh said, "Didn't know his condition was bad. There's a complete sense of void. Everything is just coming back in flashes."

About Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Talking about Mithilesh Chaturvedi, he was born in 1954 in Lucknow and is a renowned theatre personality. After the theatre, he delved into films and earned recognition with Ram Gopal Varma's film, Satya. Apart from this, he acted in films like Asoka, Koi...Mil Gaya, Aks, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha among others.

