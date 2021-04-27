Mithun Chakraborty clears air about him testing COVID 19 positive: I’m enjoying holiday with my favourite food

As there were reports that Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, here’s what he has to say about it.

As the second wave of COVID 19 continues to be rife in India, the nation’s health infrastructure has been having a tough time as the mortality rate is rising every day. As per the recent reports, the nation is reporting over lakh of cases each day. In fact, while commoners have been having a hard time with the deadly virus, several celebrities have also been battling Coronavirus. And now as per a recent report, one of Bollywood’s superstar has also been diagnosed with COVID 19.

We are talking about Mithun Chakraborty. There have been reports that the veteran actor had tested positive for Coronavirus and has gone into home quarantine while following all the necessary precautions. However, contrary to the reports, the OMG: Oh My God actor has rubbished the news of his diagnosis and stated that he is hail and hearty. Speaking to Filmfare, Mithun, who had joined politics early this year and is a member of Bhartiya Janta Party, stated that he is enjoying his holidays post campaigning for the upcoming elections in West Bengal. He said, “After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto.”

Interestingly, the news of Mithun COVID 19 diagnosis came days after he was booked for violating COVID protocols. TMC had claimed that BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and actor Mithun had violated COVID-19 protocols by organising a public meeting that was reportedly attended by over 500 people. As a result, TMC is said to have filed a complaint with EC.

Credits :Filmfare

