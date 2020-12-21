Mithun Chakraborty collapses on the sets of Kashmir Files; Shoot suspended

Mithun Chakraborty collapsed while shooting for his upcoming film Kashmir Files in Mussoorie. However, director Vivek Agnihotri mentioned that the actor is doing well now.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was shooting for his upcoming film Kashmir Files, has collapsed on the sets of the same on Saturday. The shoot of the film has been underway in Mussoorie since November. Now according to the Mid-Day report, close sources to the film has said that the veteran actor had collapsed while shooting for an outdoor scene. They have also revealed that even after falling ill, the actor insisted on wrapping up the sequence; however, the director of the film Vivek Agnihotri immediately called it a day.

After the shoot came to a halt, the unit packed up for the day so that Mithun could take adequate rest. Vivek Agnihotri said that they were shooting for a big action sequence. He further stated that everything was centred around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. “No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition. But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar,” added the director.

The director also spoke about Mithun Chakraborty’s dedication towards work. “He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, “your shooting is not getting halted right?” I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly,” the filmmaker added.

He also said that actors like Mithun Chakraborty are an asset to any film. The director also confirmed that the actor is doing well now. “When we came back for the shoot in the morning, he made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed,” Vivek concluded.

Apart from Mithun, the film also features Anupam Kher and Puneet Issar in key roles. It is slated to release next year.

