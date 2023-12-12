Mithun Chakraborty opens up on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's superstardom; credits single screens for it

Mithun Chakraborty stands as one of the esteemed veteran actors in Bollywood, celebrated not only for his exceptional dance prowess but also for his prolific contributions to the industry, particularly in the realm of masala entertainers. With an extensive and illustrious career, Mithun has basked in the glory of superstardom, a feat achieved by few.

In a challenging phase for the Hindi film industry last year, Mithun Chakraborty expressed optimism, asserting in an interview that Bollywood would emerge resilient. He emphasized the importance of focusing on mass entertainers to revitalize the industry. Fortunately, this year witnessed a noteworthy response, with the majority of blockbusters capturing widespread mass appeal and achieving unprecedented success at the box office.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Mithun Chakraborty shared his perspective on the evolving landscape, stating that the era of traditional superstars may be waning due to the diminishing influence of single-screen culture.

Mithun Chakraborty attributes the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan to single-screens

In a recent talk, Mithun Chakraborty talked about the difficulties of becoming a big star in today's Bollywood. He said famous actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan became superstars because of the old-style single-screen movie theaters. Mithun thinks these traditional theaters helped make these actors popular and successful for a long time in their careers.

Nowadays, Mithun highlighted how a movie's success is usually decided in just the first 2-3 days. This makes it quite tough for actors to become superstars. Despite these challenges, Mithun stressed the importance of staying determined and putting in ongoing effort to navigate the constantly changing film industry.

Moreover, Mithun also talked about the trend of bringing back classic Bollywood masala entertainers but with a modern twist. He mentioned that this approach still connects with audiences. Mithun compared this to Hollywood's success with movies like The Avengers, which showcase larger-than-life heroes and villains. Mithun emphasized the lasting charm of presenting timeless masala entertainers in a fresh way, pointing to the success of films like Projapati as proof of this ongoing trend.