Mithun Chakraborty reveals a producer once told him to 'get out' after he developed an attitude following his first National Award win

Mithun Chakraborty received recognition for his successful career spanning over five decades when he recently won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor expressed his happiness in a new interview and reminisced about how receiving a national award for his first film, Mrigayaa, changed him. He felt like the greatest actor, comparable to Al Pacino, until a producer removed him from sets, making him realize his mistake.

Every actor experiences nervousness and excitement about their first film. Its failure can leave them heartbroken, while success can often lead to arrogance. In a recent interview with India Today, Mithun Chakraborty shared an interesting anecdote from his journey in showbiz.

The Disco Dancer actor describes that he received his first National Award for his debut film itself. While many actors toiled for years to attain the honor, he admitted that he felt like the greatest actor in cinema with his first performance on the big screen. However, this misguided belief resulted in a change in his attitude. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for him to receive a reality check when the producer removed him from the film due to his approach.

He revealed, "Jo hota hai, I started acting like Al Pacino. Aisa lag raha tha that I am the greatest actor. Mera attitude change ho gaya toh producer ne dekh ke bola 'get out. (As it happens, I started acting like Al Pacino. It felt like I was the greatest actor. My attitude changed as if I were such a huge actor, so the producer saw this and said, 'Get out.' Then I realized my mistake."

Further in the conversation, Mithun accepts that his journey in showbiz has been difficult, and the people he knows often ask him to write a biography. However, he isn't convinced by the idea because his journey won't inspire them; rather, the struggles may bring them down morally. Those young people struggling to make it big can get demotivated knowing about his hardships.

Describing his struggle, the actor said, "It's so hard, so traumatic, so painful. I came from a blind lane in Kolkata, and Bombay was also so hard. Some days, I wouldn't get food and sometimes sleep on footpaths."

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty is recovering from a stroke and will next be seen in the Bengali movie Shastri. The actor has already won three national awards and one Padma Bhushan award.

