Mithun Chakraborty reveals thinking of committing suicide during his struggling days, says he 'fought back'

Mithun Chakraborty was one of the most loved actors of his time. Be it his looks, his acting skills or his dancing skills, fans loved it all. The actor not only created a mark for himself but paved a way into the hearts of the fans. Even though he has distanced himself from the silver screen, the actor enjoys a massive fan following and fans still get excited to see him on the silver screen. Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files and fans loved him in that. Well, can you imagine that an actor who receives so much love of his fans today experienced such a low in his life during his struggling days that he even thought of ending his life?

In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Mithun Chakraborty was asked what was the most difficult phase of his career and how did he bounce back from it? The actor replied that he generally does not talk much about this and also there is no particular phase he wants to mention. He further mentioned that we should not talk about those struggling days since it might demotivate aspiring artists. “Everyone goes through struggles, but mine was so much. Sometimes I used to think I won't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now,” said the actor.

He was even asked what changes has he witnessed in the film industry over the years. The actor replied that according to him, human values have been diminishing as we move forward and he thinks social media has to be blamed for this. “I know there are good things associated with online media but now people use it more for negative things. Earlier we used to sit with each other and eat. Now, we just go to our vanity vans and get busy with mobile phones,” concluded Mithun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and co-starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead. In the film, he essayed the role of IAS Brahma Dutt, which has been successful at the box office blockbuster. The actor will next be seen starring in a Bengali film Projapoti. Currently, the Chandni Chowk to China actor is also seen as the judge of the talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV with director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra as co-judges.

