Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay Chakraborty accused of rape; FIR registered

The victim has alleged that Mahaakshay Chakraborty had spiked her drink and had physical relations with her. Besides, he also forced her for abortion and even gave her pills.

Mithun Chakraborty, who was last seen in The Tashkent Files, is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons today. It is reported that his wife and son Yogeeta Bali and Mahaakshay Chakraborty have been accused of rape and cheating by a model. In fact, the victim had also accused the mother-son duo of forced abortion. According to media reports, the victim has lodged a complaint in Oshiwara police station and now an FIR has been registered against the accused on Thursday night.

Talking about the victim’s complaint, a police officer stated, “The complainant said she was in a relationship with the Haunted 3D actor from 2015 to 2018 and during that period he had promised to marry her. The woman said that during their relationship, she had gone to see Mahaakshay's flat at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West, which he had purchased in 2015. She said when she went there, the accused offered her a spiked soft drink and forced her to have physical relations with him. The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay asked her to abort the baby and gave her pills.”

Mumbai: FIR registered against wife and son of actor Mithun Chakraborty - Yogeeta Bali and Mahaakshay - at Oshiwara Police Station over allegations of rape, forced abortion and cheating by a model. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

He further stated that the complainant alleged that while she asked Mahaakshay about marriage, it was in January 2018 that he told her about not marrying her. This led to an altercation between the two. And while called she called him again, his mother Yogeeta Bali allegedly threatened her. It was also reported that the victim, who had gone on to stay with a family friend in Delhi, had also lodged a complaint against the mother-son duo in Begumpur police station in the national capital in June 2018.

Back then, the police had registered an offence under section 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and others, and the probe was transferred to the crime branch. However, a Delhi court had granted them anticipatory bail later. It was in March 2020 that the Delhi High Court asked the victim to file her complaint in Mumbai as the offence took place here. Following this, a complaint was filed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara police station in July this year.

While the cops are investigating the matter, the official stated, “Accordingly, an offence under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 417 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused.”

