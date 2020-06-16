Mithun Chakraborty will not celebrate his birthday today due to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is no mood to celebrate his birthday on June 16 owing to the coronavirus pandemic and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
While a lot of people are throwing virtual parties amidst lockdown, Mithun will not be engaging in any kind of celebration on his special day.

"Given the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of our dear colleague Sushant, this year me and my father have decided to have no celebration on birthday and we urge people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can," said Mithun's son Namashi.

Sushant, who was reportedly battling depression, was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai in Sunday. The news of his death has shocked many.

Namashi has appealed and requested everyone to take out time and discuss things with their family members and friends regularly.

He has urged people to accept and learn to live with all kinds of "people around you. Irrespective of what you like and don't like, don't hurt anyone with your words. Let your ego go off forever. Just listen, patiently. Let everyone speak out their minds and hearts because depression is the biggest killer".

"No matter who we are, we really don't know what someone in our friends and family circle is going through. Allow their thoughts and feelings to come out in the form of words. We all can save a life by just building a small habit of listening," added Namashi.

Meanwhile, Namashi will make his Bollywood debut as a leading man with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming rom-com "Bad Boy".

