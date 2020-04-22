Mithun Chakraborty's father leaves for heavenly abode at 95; Actor stranded in Bengaluru

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday. He was 95. Read on for further details.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantakumar Chakraborty has left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai today, i.e. on April 21, 2020. As per the reports, he has died of renal failure after a prolonged battle with multiple health issues. The actor’s father has left behind his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and son Mithun’s family. He was 95. However, the Golmaal 3 actor has not been able to come for the final rites as he is currently stranded in the city of Bengaluru.

He had reportedly gone there for a shoot but got stuck because of the sudden imposition of lockdown across the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. As of now, his elder son Mimoh is there in Mumbai. As for Mithun, the actor has been trying his best to reach Mumbai to perform the final rites of his father. This particular news has been confirmed by well-known Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who has tweeted about the same some time back.

Here’s what she writes on her tweet:

My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father,Mithun Da.

Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever — Rituparna Sengupta (RituparnaSpeaks) April 22, 2020

The actress has also offered her condolences to Mithun Chakraborty and his family members for their loss. She has further advised the actor to stay strong. This piece of news has left everyone from the Bollywood film industry deeply saddened. As per multiple media reports, the actor’s mother is also currently in Mumbai. His son Mimoh Chakraborty has been looking after everything right now in his absence and also attending to the other bereaved family members.

