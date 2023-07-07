Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty passes away; Actor’s son Namashi confirms

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty is no more. She passed away on Friday. Mithun’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the unfortunate news of her demise. He told Anand Bazaar Online, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.” Mithun Chakraborty used to stay with his mother in Mumbai.

Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty passes away

According to a report in Times Of India, Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani was suffering from geriatric issues from quite some time now, and was undergoing treatment. Condolence messages poured in on Twitter soon after the confirmation of the news of Shantirani Chakraborty’s death by Mithun's son Namashi. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh expressed his grief over Shantirani’s death, and wrote in Bengali, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief.”

Meanwhile, BJP member Agnimitra Paul tweeted, “This loss is beyond repair. Hope that Mithun Da is able to face this hour of grief and loss with strength. Rest in power Aunty. Om Shanti."

Three years ago, in April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure. In an old interview, Mithun Chakraborty had shared how his parents never fully understood how his son is a popular Bollywood star. "My parents never realized that I had finally become a Bollywood star. They never came to terms with the fact that their son is a popular film star, nor were they eager to find out. They just knew that I am an actor and that is how I earn my living."

He shared they were simple, orthodox people who led simple lives. His father was a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office, and while they weren't very well off, there was no dearth of love in the family.

