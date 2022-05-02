Mithun Chakraborty's PIC from Bengaluru hospital surfaces online; Son Mahaakshay shares his health update

Mithun Chakraborty is currently in the news after a picture of the actor from a hospital is doing rounds on the internet. Ever since the photo surfaced online, netizens have been praying for his health. Now, Mithun's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty shared an update on his father's health and revealed that he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru due to kidney stones. He also said that the photo was from Mithun's recent hospital visit.

Mahaakshay spoke about his father Mithun, in a recent interview with India Today and said, "He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine." The photo was shared by the National Secretary – BJP Dr. Anupam Hazra on Twitter. He wrote: “Get well soon Mithun Da. I wish you a speedy recovery Mithun Da,” he wrote in Bengali.

Check out the tweet HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the OMG – Oh My God actor was last seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri co-starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead. In the film, he essayed the role of IAS Brahma Dutt, which has been successful at the box office blockbuster. The actor will next be seen starring in a Bengali film Projapoti. Currently, the Chandni Chowk to China actor is also seen as the judge of the talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV with director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra as co-judges.

