Model reveals what it was like to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family at Mannat; Says 'SRK baked a pizza..'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors globally. Recently, he left his fans mighty impressed with his solid performance in Pathaan. Currently, he is busy shooting for his next film, Jawan. Amid his hectic shooting schedules, the actor took some time out and hosted a model named Navpreet Kaur at his swanky house, Mannat. Spending a day with SRK is on almost everybody's wish list and Navdeep got a chance to have dinner with him recently.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family host Navdeep Kaur at Mannat

On Saturday, Navdeep took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures from Mannat. She even revealed interesting details from her visit to Mannat and what it was like to meet King Khan and his family. Navdeep dropped a selfie with SRK and revealed that he baked a pizza himself. The model revealed how Gauri Khan, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan were warm. She also said that AbRam was her 'new best friend'. Navdeep, in her long note, shared how SRK escorted her all way down to the door. She called it a 'precious memory'.

Her post read, "I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain'. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out infront of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom."

She continued, "He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement. Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen."

Soon after she shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "He's such a sweetheart." Another fan commented, "Kya baat hai... You are one of the luckiest women now..."

