Model Sagarika Shona Suman says she's getting 'threats of death & rape' after speaking up against Raj Kundra.

Model Sagarika Shona Suman, who spoke up against Raj Kundra and revealed that a nude audition was demanded from her earlier, has now revealed that she is getting threat calls. On Thursday, Sagarika claimed that she has been getting abusive and vulgar calls ever since she openly spoke against Raj Kundra and his adult film racket.

In a video, via Etimes, she said, "I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done."

She added, "They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it."

Sagarika stated that she feels her life is in danger and will thus head to the police station and file a complaint against these people who are responsible for the abusive and threatening calls. She had earlier revealed that she was offered a web series by Raj Kundra's PA Umesh Kamat. "In August 2020, I got a call from Umesh Kamat, who offered me a web series produced by Kundra. When I joined the video call, he demanded a nude audition that I refused," Sagarika had said earlier.

She is now in talks with lawyers and stated that there are several others like her who are the victims of this porn racket.