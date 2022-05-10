Mogambo to Crime Master Gogo: Take the Bollywood quiz & see if you remember films that had popular characters

The Hindi Cinema has been ruling the hearts for decades now and has come a long way with the advent of technology. In fact, it has even given iconic films over the years as well. From Mughal-E-Azam, Mother India, Coolie to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Rockstar, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more, Bollywood movies have always left a mark on the audience. In fact, Bollywood movies have tried their hands at different genres as well which include family dramas, horror, romance, comedy, rom-com, horror comedy and more.

But this isn’t all. Bollywood films have also given us several iconic characters as well over the years which have won millions of hearts. In fact, there have been times when a character went on to become more popular than the movie itself and continues ruling hearts for years. This includes villains, comic characters and many more. For instance, we still can’t get over Gabbar Singh from Sholay, Baburao from Hera Pheri, Hawa Hawai from Mr India and the list is endless.

So, if you think you are a true Bollywood buff, then try your hands on the Bollywood quiz below and see if you remember the movies that gave us these popular characters.

