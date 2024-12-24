Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer Monali Thakur leaves Varanasi show midway due to management's 'mess'; says 'Paise chori karne ke liye…'

Monali Thakur is a National Film Award-winning playback singer with fans across the globe. Scores of them love her and her voice so much that they pay huge money to watch the singer perform live at her concerts. Recently, she was in Varanasi, performing at a show. But just 45 minutes into the show, the singer stopped midway and apologized to the audience for leaving it. She blamed the management saying “Paise chori karne ke liye unhone stage kya banaya mai samjha nhi sakti. (They made a pathetic stage just to steal money.)”

On December 22, Monali Thakur arrived in Varanasi, all set to perform live for the many fans gathered at a huge open space. However, she was disappointed with the poor management, which compelled her to leave the show midway. In a video from the event that’s circulating online, the singer can be seen addressing the audience.

Thakur started by saying that she was disheartened as she, along with her team was excited to perform at the venue. However, the infrastructure and the management have been poorly done for the people responsible. “Paise chori karne ke liye unhone stage kya banaya mai samjha nhi sakti. (They made a pathetic stage just to steal money.)” she exclaimed.

The Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer further stated that she had repeatedly said that she could injure her ankle. Her dancers had been telling her to calm down, but everything was a mess. The playback singer further stated that they were trying their best because she is answerable to everyone in the audience, and they will hold her accountable for all of this.

But she hoped that she could grow so much that she could take all the responsibility herself and never have to depend on such “waste, unethical, and irresponsible people” for her concerts. In the end, she sincerely apologized to her fans and stated that they would have to shut down this show. Having said that, she promised her heartbroken fans that she would come back for them, perform again, and give them a much better event than this. “So, forgive us,” she expressed.

Some of the popular songs of Monali are Sawaar Loon from Lootera, Badri Ki Dulhania from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and more.

