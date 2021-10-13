Mohabbatein’s Jugal Hansraj has a special surprise for all the 90’s kids & it will get you grooving; VIDEO

All the 90’s kids will remember the multi-starrer movie that had Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles, titled Mohabbatein? Well, the movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani and Jimmy Shergill. Be it the songs, the acting or the storyline, everything was a hit amongst the fans then. Well, it is always good to take yourselves on a nostalgic ride. Today Jugal took all his fans on a nostalgic ride by sharing a video of him grooving to the song of Mohabbatein and we bet this will bring an instant smile on your faces.

Taking to his Instagram stories Jugal Hansraj shared a video of him dancing on one of the most popular tracks of Mohabattein titled ‘Aankhein Khuli ho ya ho band’. In the video, we can see Jugal dressed in a suit and he appears to be on a shooting set where the moment this song plays the actor broke into a dance and tried recreating the exact same steps as the movie. Although, the actor has aged the charm and cuteness on his face still remains. We are sure that this video will bring back a lot of memories for all his fans.

Take a look:

Taking us back to the 90's, #JugalHansraj does the famous Mohabbatein step pic.twitter.com/HX1uNQVqkn — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 13, 2021

Talking about his career today, Jugal Hansraj hops between Mumbai and New York and is happily settled with his family. Currently, in New York, Jugal spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and said that he believes despite all the odds, he is happy. Where has he disappeared, we ask? He answered, "Nowhere, I am busy with a few things.”

