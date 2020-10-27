  1. Home
Mohabbatein turns 20: Amitabh Bachchan pens a special note for the film; Calls it a roller coaster of emotions

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a special note for Mohabbatein as it completed 20 glorious years today.
Mohabbatein turns 20: Amitabh Bachchan pens a special note for the filmMohabbatein turns 20: Amitabh Bachchan pens a special note for the film; Calls it a roller coaster of emotions
One of the blockbuster romantic films of Bollywood, Mohabbatein has marked 20 years today. The popular classic starred two superstars of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Big B’s daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of SRK’s love interest in the film. The stellar star cast and the dialogues of the film can never be forgotten. It has left a mark on everyone’s heart. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has penned a special note for the film and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Along with the note, Amitabh has also shared a video wherein a few iconic scenes of the film can be seen. The senior actor has mentioned in his post that this film is very special to him for various reasons. Big B’s post read as, “T 3702 - Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons .. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower. #Mohabbatein20 | #AdityaChopra |@yrf.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of Narayan, a strict principal of Gurukul who doesn’t believe in love. However, when a music teacher (Shah Rukh Khan) challenges his authority, things take a turn. The film was released on October 27, 2000. It was a musical romantic drama, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by the famous Yash Chopra.

Apart from Amitabh, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya, the film also starred Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, jimmy Shergill and Preeti Jhangiani in key roles.

